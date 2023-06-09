The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/12/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Coldplay
2. Luke Combs
3. Red Hot Chili Peppers
4. Morgan Wallen
5. Suga
6. Harry Styles
7. Ed Sheeran
8. Blink-182
9. Elton John
10. John Mayer
11. SZA
12. Post Malone
13. Grupo Firme
14. Rauw Alejandro
15. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
16. Roger Waters
17. Lizzo
18. Janet Jackson
19. Phish
20. Kenny Chesney
