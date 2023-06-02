The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 6/5/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Coldplay
2. Luke Combs
3. Harry Styles
4. Morgan Wallen
5. Suga
6. Eagles
7. Ed Sheeran
8. John Mayer
9. SZA
10. Post Malone
11. Elton John
12. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
13. Rauw Alejandro
14. Roger Waters
15. Janet Jackson
16. Blake Shelton
17. Phish
18. Kenny Chesney
19. Lizzo
20. Muse
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
