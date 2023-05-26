The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 5/29/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Coldplay
2. Luke Combs
3. Harry Styles
4. Ed Sheeran
5. Morgan Wallen
6. Suga
7. Eagles
8. John Mayer
9. SZA
10. Elton John
11. Roger Waters
12. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
13. Rauw Alejandro
14. Backstreet Boys
15. Janet Jackson
16. Blake Shelton
17. Kenny Chesney
18. Phish
19. Muse
20. Usher
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
