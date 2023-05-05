The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 05/05/2023:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Ed Sheeran
2. Red Hot Chili Peppers
3. Coldplay
4. Harry Styles
5. JJ Lin
6. Eagles
7. Backstreet Boys
8. Chris Brown
9. Rauw Alejandro
10. Blake Shelton
11. Kenny Chesney
12. Ana Gabriel
13. Usher
14. Carin León
15. Marc Anthony
16. Marco Antonio Solís
17. Romeo Santos
18. Lizzo
19. André Rieu
20. Cody Johnson
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Sound Advice: Vibration-free speaker a breakthrough
Q: I am moving very soon and don't know if my old Panasonic SE-4070 stereo is worth keeping. It is too heavy for me to…
Nation
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western ''Yellowstone'' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
Taste
Meet ex-Minnesotan 'Office' star who became 'the chili guy' and cookbook author
Brian Baumgartner will sign copies of his new cookbook, which features 177 chili recipes, at Maplewood Mall.
Variety
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 05/05/2023:
Stage & Arts
'Hamilton' can't shoo its blot in Minneapolis
A semitrailer used as a billboard outside Orpheum Theatre was tagged by graffiti artists.