The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 4/30/2023
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS 1. Coldplay
2. Red Hot Chili Peppers
3. Ed Sheeran
4. Elton John
5. Harry Styles
6. Eagles
7. Backstreet Boys
8. Muse
9. Chris Brown
10. Rauw Alejandro
11. Blake Shelton
12. Carin León 13. Ana Gabriel
14. Usher
15. Marc Anthony
16. Marco Antonio Solís
17. Romeo Santos
18. Lizzo
19. The 1975
20. André Rieu
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Selma Blair urged Christina Applegate to get tested for MS after clocking this symptom
Selma Blair described how she concealed her debilitating symptoms for years before she was diagnosed.
Variety
It's Met Gala time again — here's what we know so far
Last year, it took 275,000 bright pink roses to adorn the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion and one of the biggest concentrations of star power anywhere.
Variety
Vienna nudists oppose plans for cable car over their beach
Nudists in Austria are up in arms about plans for a cable car that would pass over a popular beach on the northern edge of Vienna where clothing is optional.
Business
Confusion as Musk's Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Twitter has long been a way for people to keep track of tornado watches, train delays, news alerts or the latest crime warnings from their local police department.
Nation
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film '' Rust." It was the only charge against Baldwin.