The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 4/17/2023.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1.. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2. Ed Sheeran 3. Elton John 4. Harry Styles 5. Backstreet Boys 6. Daddy Yankee 7. Chris Brown 8. Blake Shelton 9. Carin León 10. Ana Gabriel 11. Marc Anthony 12. Marco Antonio Solís 13. Romeo Santos 14. Kevin Hart 15. Lizzo 16. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 17. André Rieu 18. The 1975 19. Wisin & Yandel 20. Cody Johnson
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
