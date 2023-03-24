The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/27/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2. Elton John 3. Harry Styles 4. Daddy Yankee 5. Blake Shelton 6. Carin León 7. Marc Anthony 8. The Killers 9. Kevin Hart 10. Lizzo 11. The Cure 12. André Rieu 13. Wisin & Yandel 14. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 15. The 1975 16. Rosalía 17. Katy Perry 18. Jo Koy 19. Luke Bryan 20. Bryan Adams
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Darcelle, world's oldest working drag queen, dies at 92
Walter Cole, better known as the iconic drag queen who performed for decades as Darcelle XV and a fearless advocate for Portland's LGBTQ+ community, has died of natural causes in Portland, Oregon. He was 92.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.
Nation
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn't her fault
Gwyneth Paltrow insisted Friday on the witness stand that a 2016 ski collision at an upscale Utah ski resort wasn't her fault, claiming it began when the man suing her ran into her from behind.
Variety
Indigenous artists help skateboarding earn stamp of approval
Years ago, skateboarding was branded as a hobby for rebels or stoners in city streets, schoolyards and back alleys. Those days are long gone.
Variety
Drag community shows up to protest Nebraska drag show bill
A bill that would criminalize exposing anyone 18 or younger to a drag show in Nebraska was the last one to get a public hearing in this year's legislative session late Friday. But those opposed to the bill made sure the final hearing went out with a flash of glitter and sequins.