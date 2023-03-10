The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/13/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2. Elton John 3. Bad Bunny 4. Harry Styles 5. Daddy Yankee 6. Carin León 7. Marc Anthony 8. The Killers 9. The Cure 10. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 11. André Rieu 12. Wisin & Yandel 13. Stromae 14. Pentatonix 15. Rosalía 16. The 1975 17. Jo Koy 18. Luke Bryan 19. Bryan Adams 20. Nightwish
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
No verdict yet in trial of XXXTentacion's accused killers
Jurors in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion outside a motorcycle dealership nearly five years ago failed to reach a verdict Friday, meaning they will resume next week.
Music
Review: Minnesota Opera's groundbreaking 'Song Poet' uneven but powerful
The opera is based on Twin Cities author Kao Kalia Yang's book about her father's life as a Hmong refugee.
Variety
Review: Miley takes us on a sexy 'Endless Summer Vacation'
''Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus (Sony Music)
Variety
Versace reaches for the stars with glittery Hollywood show
Decamping from her usual base in Milan to show her wares in Los Angeles — only three days before the Oscars — Donatella Versace says she was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood. She had plenty of that, but she needed one more thing to make it all work: good weather.
Home & Garden
'Elegant but very warm' 1966 St. Paul home by modernist architect lists for $995,000
Award-winning architect Leonard Parker designed the 5,000-square-foot Highland Park home that's on the market for the first time.