The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/6/2022:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2. Elton John 3. Bad Bunny 4. Seventeen 5. Harry Styles 6. Daddy Yankee 7. Grupo Firme 8. ENHYPEN 9. Carin León 10. The Killers 11. The Cure 12. Wisin & Yandel 13. Stromae 14. Pentatonix 15. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 16. Rosalía 17. The 1975 18. Jo Koy 19. Cody Johnson 20. Luke Bryan
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
