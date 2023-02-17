The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/20/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Elton John
2. Bad Bunny
3. Seventeen
4. Harry Styles
5. Daddy Yankee
6. Grupo Firme
7. Lizzo
8. ENHYPEN
9. Dua Lipa
10. Marc Anthony
11. Dave Matthews Band
12. Michael Bublé
13. The Cure
14. The Smashing Pumpkins
15. Luke Combs
16. Pentatonix
17. Sebastian Maniscalco
18. Wisin & Yandel
19. Trans-Siberian Orchestra
20. Rosalía
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
