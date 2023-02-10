The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/13/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Elton John
2. Coldplay
3. Bad Bunny
4. Seventeen
5. Harry Styles
6. Daddy Yankee
7. Grupo Firme
8. Lizzo
9. Dua Lipa
10. Marc Anthony
11. Dave Matthews Band
12. Michael Bublé
13. Backstreet Boys
14. The Cure
15. Luke Combs
16. The Smashing Pumpkins
17. Pentatonix
18. Wisin & Yandel
19. Adam Sandler
20. Sebastian Maniscalco
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
