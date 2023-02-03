The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/6/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Elton John
2. Coldplay
3. Bad Bunny
4. Seventeen
5. Harry Styles
6. Daddy Yankee
7. Karol G
8. Grupo Firme
9. Post Malone
10. Lizzo
11. Mary J. Blige
12. Dua Lipa
13. Marc Anthony
14. Dave Matthews Band
15. Backstreet Boys
16. Robbie Williams
17. The Who
18. Michael Bublé
19. The Cure
20. Luke Combs
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
