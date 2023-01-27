The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/30/2023:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1 Elton John
2 Coldplay
3 Bad Bunny
4 Seventeen
5 Harry Styles
6 Daddy Yankee
7 Karol G
8 Grupo Firme
9 Post Malone
10 Mary J. Blige
11 Lizzo
12 Chris Stapleton
13 Dua Lipa
14 Marc Anthony
15 Dave Matthews Band
16 Robbie Williams
17 Backstreet Boys
18 Iron Maiden
19 The Who
20 Michael Bublé
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
