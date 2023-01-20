The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/23/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Elton John
2. Coldplay
3. Bad Bunny
4. Harry Styles
5. Daddy Yankee
6. Karol G
7. Grupo Firme
8. Post Malone
9. Lizzo
10. Chris Stapleton
11. Mary J. Blige
12. Dua Lipa
13. Marc Anthony
14. Dave Matthews Band
15. Robbie Williams
16. Backstreet Boys
17. The Judds
18. Iron Maiden
19. The Who
20. Michael Bublé
___
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
Curious Minnesota Did a famed parks leader import gray squirrels to Minneapolis — and have the red ones killed?
