The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/9/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Bad Bunny
2. Coldplay
3. Guns N' Roses
4. Harry Styles
5. Daddy Yankee
6. Karol G
7. My Chemical Romance
8. Grupo Firme
9. Roger Waters
10. Post Malone
11. Dua Lipa
12. Lizzo
13. Mary J. Blige
14. Chris Stapleton
15. Andrea Bocelli
16. Marc Anthony
17. Dave Matthews Band
18. Backstreet Boys
19. The Judds
20. Iron Maiden
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives' gets 6 1/2-year prison term
Jennifer Shah, a tearful member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" who insisted she is not the character she plays on the show, was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for defrauding thousands of people, many of them vulnerable or older, in a telemarketing scam that stretched nearly a decade.
Nation
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, which witnesses said happened during the making of a rap video.
Minneapolis
Man who died in Minneapolis apartment fire was Native American storyteller, stage performer
"Kohl was dynamic and energetic, always coming with ideas for shows and performances," a close friend and fellow performer said.
Business
Correction: FTC-Noncompete Clauses story
In a story published January 6, 2023, about the Federal Trade Commission's proposed rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, The Associated Press misspelled the name of an organization. It's the Society for Human Resource Management, not the Society of Human Resources Management. The story should have also clarified that a study by the Economic Policy Institute was based on a survey of responding companies.
World
Prince Harry's book exposes grief, war, drugs, family rifts
Bereaved boy, troubled teen, wartime soldier, unhappy royal — many facets of Prince Harry are revealed in his explosive memoir, often in eyebrow-raising detail.