Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 8/8/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $7,525,677; $240.27.

2. Coldplay; $5,711,519; $106.30.

3. Ed Sheeran; $4,932,273; $85.82.

4. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,879,844; $132.73.

5. Justin Bieber; $2,778,921; $99.79.

6. Kenny Chesney; $2,775,481; $99.88.

7. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

8. Eric Church; $2,256,624; $111.71.

9. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,177,770; $139.07.

10. Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

11. Billie Eilish; $1,463,970; $94.05.

12. Ricardo Arjona; $1,027,759; $121.00.

13. Little Mix; $919,073; $71.40.

14. Machine Gun Kelly; $839,204; $73.01.

15. The Lumineers; $832,985; $57.38.

16. Rod Stewart; $791,591; $108.32.

17. James Taylor; $671,619; $96.21.

18. Halsey; $632,095; $56.96.

19. Louis Tomlinson; $536,527; $62.27.

20. Banda MS; $532,919; $47.96.20.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___