The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide during a 90 day window. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 8, 2020:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. Elton John; $3,623,794; $129.54.
2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.
3. Celine Dion; $2,262,322; $147.51.
4. Tool; $1,542,003; $102.08.
5. Cher; $1,445,696; $128.11.
6. Jonas Brothers; $1,250,548; $88.00.
7. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,100,965; $65.96.
8. Marc Anthony; $1,051,487; $107.80.
9. Blake Shelton; $974,506; $84.81.
10. André Rieu; $872,483; $91.97.
11. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.
12. Bryan Adams; $743,183; $75.56.
13. Jerry Seinfeld; $560,519; $113.27.
14. The World of Hans Zimmer; $509,948; $58.21.
15. Five Finger Death Punch; $478,305; $61.24.
16. The Kelly Family; $430,453; $59.77.
17. Deadmau5; $426,707; $53.37.
18. Gabriel Iglesias; $426,440; $57.83.
19. Illenium ; $397,248; $53.31.
20. "Das Grosse Schlagerfest" / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.
