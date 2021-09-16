Fall Sound Garden

Enjoy the beauty of the transforming colors as composer and director JG Everest shares the third of his four seasonal presentations, "Water Suite." It features dancers Leslie O'Neill, Erika Hansen, Sarah Baumert and Megan Mayer. (Oct. 2, West River Parkway, Mpls. Free but reservations required, waveletscreative.org)

'Frankenstein'

Author Mary Shelley's own story is woven into the narrative of her famous horror novel in the new twist by Collide Theatrical Dance Company. (Oct. 7-24, Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $42-$30, collidetheatrical.org)

Center for Performing Arts

The venue invites the community to celebrate its snazzy new building with music and dance. (Oct. 13, Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. 612-821-9202, cfpampls.com)

James Sewell Ballet

COVID-19 interfered with Sewell's 30th anniversary tour plans last year. So now it's back with a show that looks at three decades of contemporary dance. Besides the company's repertoire, the performance features a new work by Da'Rius Malone. Also available online. (Oct. 16-17, Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $20-$35, jsballet.org)

Twin Cities Tap Festival

A highlight of this annual festival includes choreographer Jumaane Taylor's "Supreme Love," an homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme." Also watch out for RumbaTap inventor Max Pollak. (Oct. 21-24, Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $15-$23, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

'In the Wurkz'

South Side Chicago's moves come to town when footwork dance company the Era Footwork Crew brings its story of metamorphosis with one free outdoor showing and two performances at the McGuire Theater. (Free pop-up Oct. 21, featured performance Oct. 22-23, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. $28.50, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

“Lakeside (The Era)” by Era Footwork Crew. Photo credit: Wills Glasspiegel Fall Arts 2021

'Awake. Alive. Anew.'

Choreographers Gabby Abram, Jennifer Pray and Elayna Waxse, who are part of Threads Dance Project's residency program, will showcase their work alongside "Out of the Ashes," a film that revisits the harrowing times encountered on Sept. 11, 2001. Also available online. (Nov. 6 & 7, Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $20-$30, thecowlescenter.org or 612-206-3600)

'Touch Code: (Re) Claiming Space'

Jennifer Glaws' Jagged Moves explores boundaries with flutist Julie Johnson, visual artist Jess Kiel-Wornson and an ensemble of dancers and designers. (Nov. 3-7, Southern Theater, $24, pay as able Nov. 6, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. jenniferglaws.org)

'Afterwardsness'

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's new work addresses the isolation created by the pandemic and the continued violence perpetrated on Black people. Co-presented by the Walker Art Center and Northrop, it includes a violin solo for George Floyd titled "Homage" by Pauline Kim Harris. (Nov. 10-14, Northrop auditorium, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $60, 612-375-7600, northrop.umn.edu)

'Shaamya – Of Equality'

Rita Mustaphi's Katha Dance Theatre teams up with singing legend J.D. Steele and artist Ifrah Mansour for a piece inspired by Kazi Nazrul Islam's poem as it makes connections with today's communities of color. (Nov. 19-21, Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $35, 651-291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org)

