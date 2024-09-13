Best 10 theater musicals and dramas in the Twin Cities for fall 2024

“Behind the Sun”: Stanley Kipper, drummer for the New Primitives reggae band, teams with playwright Laura Drake to tell this story of perseverance and wits. Set in 1956 Minneapolis, Stanley’s dad, Obie, quickens his American dream of buying a house, but there are barriers that include redlining. Obie enlists friends in a scheme that could land them all in jail. Richard D. Thompson directs this world premiere. (Sept. 21-Oct. 13, History Theatre, St. Paul)