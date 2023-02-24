Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Each year architects, designers, builders and design enthusiasts gather in Las Vegas for Design & Construction Week, a prominent industry event. It's comprised of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, National Association of Home Builders' International Builders' Show and more.

This year a number of trends are consistent and appear to be here to stay, while some new ones seem to have emerged.

Here's our take on the top 10 2023 design trends as seen at Design & Construction Week, which took place Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

1. Round and chunky

From sofas to side tables and even lighting, round edges dominate over hard lines.

2. Brass and gold

The most popular finishes remain brass and gold, from kitchen appliance knobs to bathroom faucets and lighting.

An oven in a bright yellow finish earned a 2023 National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show finalist designation.

3. Bright pops of color

While neutral palettes dominate, we spotted creative use of color from appliances to furniture and accessories.

A green oven displayed with gold knobs seemed to be part of a color trend at the recent National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show and National Association of Home Builders’ International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas.

4. Inlay

There seems to be a trend toward a bit of embellishment, from small inlay on items such as desks to kitchen cabinet trim.

5. Texture

In the home furnishings category, when it comes to pillows and area rugs, we spotted a lot of texture. Relating to case goods and cabinetry in the kitchen and bath, elements such as ribbing and knurled hardware remain popular.

6. Smart technology and sustainability

The push toward sustainable materials is gaining momentum in the area of home decor and building materials as well as smart technology.

7. Lighting for aesthetic and functionality

We spotted a lot of lighting with architectural elements that went beyond functionality to make a design statement within a space.

Retro style side chairs as seen at Design & Construction Week 2023 in Las Vegas.

8. Retro

In the area of home decor, style reminiscent of the '70s is in vogue.

9. Midcentury modern

Midcentury modern seems to be the new classic. It appears to be a timeless trend that can lend itself to various styles and aesthetics.

A writing desk with gold inlay/trim as seen at Design & Construction Week 2023 in Las Vegas.

10. Black and gold

We spotted the color combination repeatedly, especially in the kitchen, bath and hardware categories. The mix of brass and black is a prevalent color combination.

A black and gold faucet as shown at the 2023 National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design home staging expert and short-term rental/vacation home designer with offices in New York City and the Hudson Valley.