Top-10 picks a wild history
The Wild will be picking in the top 10 for the ninth time.
Year Player Pos. Pick
2000 Marian Gaborik RW Third
2001 Mikko Koivu C Sixth
2002 Pierre-Marc Bouchard C Eighth
2005 Benoit Pouliot LW Fourth
2006 James Sheppard C Ninth
2010 Mikael Granlund C Ninth
2011 Jonas Brodin D 10th
2012 Matt Dumba D Seventh
