Top-10 picks a wild history

The Wild will be picking in the top 10 for the ninth time.

Year Player Pos. Pick

2000 Marian Gaborik RW Third

2001 Mikko Koivu C Sixth

2002 Pierre-Marc Bouchard C Eighth

2005 Benoit Pouliot LW Fourth

2006 James Sheppard C Ninth

2010 Mikael Granlund C Ninth

2011 Jonas Brodin D 10th

2012 Matt Dumba D Seventh