Jay Leno: In the past two years, the former “Tonight Show” host has suffered severe burns in a garage fire and broken several bones in a motorcycle accident. But it’ll take more than those ordeals to keep him off the stage. Much of Leno’s material may be dated, but that won’t matter to fans who still consider him the king of late-night TV. (7 p.m. Sept. 27, Grand Casino Mille Lacs, 777 Grand Av., Onamia, Minn., $65-$75, grandcasionmn.com)
Top 10 comedy performances in Minnesota you have to see this fall
Both established favorites and promising newcomers are making stops in the Twin Cities.
10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival: This annual event has become one of the country’s best festivals by reserving plenty of spots for underground comics that deserve more exposure. Pete Holmes and Rory Scovel are this year’s biggest names but make sure to check out Ben Roy, a Denver-based phenom with the energy and enthusiasm of an Olympic runner. (Oct. 10-12, various locations throughout Minneapolis, free-$55, 10000laughs.com)
Wits Reunion Show: “Wits,” the St. Paul-based radio show that was often pegged as a hipper version of “Prairie Home Companion,” didn’t last very long. But it attracted enough of a core audience to justify occasional reunions like this one. Host John Moe and musical director John Munson will almost certainly call on some of their famous friends to join in the fun. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av., Mpls., $25-$65, theparkwaytheater.com)
Robert Kelly: Nothing can match the excitement of catching a comedy show in New York City. Seeing Kelly on the road is as close as you’re going to get. The Comedy Cellar favorite is the quintessential New York comic, abrasive but never in a way that makes you want to storm out before downing your two-drink minimum. (8 p.m. Oct. 17; 7 and 9:30 p.m., Oct.18-19, Acme Comedy Co., 708 N.1st St., Mpls., $20.20, (acmecomedycompany.com)
Grace Kuhlenschmidt: “The Daily Show” might still be searching for a permanent host, but it hasn’t stopped being the best jumping-off platform for new comics who deserve to be heard. Kuhlenschmidt, who is billed as the show’s “straight lesbian correspondent,” is a current standout with potential for stardom. (8 p.m. Oct. 18, Parkway Theater, $25-$30, theparkwaytheater.com)
Mike Birbiglia: Birbiglia is as much a storyteller as he is a stand-up, confessing personal sins and secrets in ways that make you feel like you’re spending time with a best friend. His latest tour, Please Stop the Ride, focuses on his role as a hapless husband. (7 p.m. Oct. 19, 6 p.m. Oct. 20, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $39-$69, hennepinarts.org)
Paula Poundstone: She’s not as mainstream as she was when she was churning out HBO specials and contributing to “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” but Poundstone remains a local favorite thanks to regular appearances on NPR and her willingness to play communities that usually aren’t lucky enough to get comics of her caliber. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Sheldon Theatre, 443 W. 3rd St., Red Wing, $25-$48, sheldontheatre.org)
Jessica Kirson: I sometimes wish for hecklers to show up at Kirson’s show, just so I can watch her destroy the poor saps. Few comics handle distractions better than she does — and she’s equally funny ripping herself. Get ready to roar when she goes off script. (7 p.m. Nov. 9 , Fitzgerald Theater, $29-$39, first-avenue.com)
Wanda Sykes: She’s best known these days as an actor, popping up in everything from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the underrated sitcom “The Upshaws.” But Sykes is still at her best onstage, sharing her no-holds-barred takes on the crumbling world around her. (8 p.m. Nov. 16, Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av., Mpls. $45-$79.50, hennepinarts.org)
Kumail Nanjiani: The Academy Award-nominated writer has been so busy churning out movies like “The Big Sick” and “Eternals” that he hasn’t carved out time to go on the road. The Doing This Again Tour is his much-anticipated return to stand-up after a 10-year hiatus. Nanjiani is no stranger to the Midwest; he graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa. (7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av., Mpls., $44.75-$54.75, hennepinarts.org)
