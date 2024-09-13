Top 10 comedy performances in Minnesota you have to see this fall

Jay Leno: In the past two years, the former “Tonight Show” host has suffered severe burns in a garage fire and broken several bones in a motorcycle accident. But it’ll take more than those ordeals to keep him off the stage. Much of Leno’s material may be dated, but that won’t matter to fans who still consider him the king of late-night TV. (7 p.m. Sept. 27, Grand Casino Mille Lacs, 777 Grand Av., Onamia, Minn., $65-$75, grandcasionmn.com)