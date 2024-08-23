Top 10 artworks to see at the Minnesota State Fair Fine Art Exhibition

Artist Meagan Marsh Pine’s (they/them pronouns) powerful self-portrait explores the politics of camouflage, blending in, hiding and what it means to be visible. Military camouflage patterns usually tend to help one blend in with the natural surroundings, but in this photo Pine, their face painted green and their chest showing top surgery scars, very visibly sticks out. What does it mean to be trans or nonbinary in a world that caters to the gender binary?