WASHINGTON — Tony Wied wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District special primary election.
Wires
Tony Wied wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District special primary election
Tony Wied wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District special primary election.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 3:37AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.