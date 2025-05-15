Tony Kanaan gets back on track at Indianapolis, perhaps for the final time in storied career

INDIANAPOLIS — It took Tony Kanaan a dozen tries to win the Indianapolis 500, and, much later, four years to accept it was time to retire and find something else to do outside a racecar.
His 2023 start in the Indy 500 was supposed to be the last of his career and perhaps will ultimately go down as his final appearance in ''The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.''
But that final 500 led to a full-time job with Arrow McLaren Racing, where in under two years Kanaan has been promoted to team principal and the man in charge of making the decisions while McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown focuses on Formula 1.
And, in a worst case weather scenario May 25, Kanaan might just find himself back in the field of 33 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After two days of rain delays, Kanaan on Thursday completed the veteran refresher course required for him to be the emergency replacement driver for Kyle Larson should Larson have to leave Indianapolis early to make it back to North Carolina for the the Coca-Cola 600.
A long rain delay in Indy last year ruined Larson's attempt to complete motorsports 1,100-mile ''Double'' and he never turned a lap in Charlotte. NASCAR made clear to Larson and Hendrick Motorsports that the Coca-Cola 600 must be his priority or it will cost him dearly in the Cup Series championship race.
Although Kanaan said the refresher course rekindled his passion for Indianapolis, he would prefer not to replace Larson and race again at age 50. He'd have to start last if Larson leaves Indianapolis before the race begins.
''My retirement, I think my biggest fear was how much I was going to miss this,'' Kanaan said. ''But not sure I want to start 33rd and try to pass everybody and suffer for 2 1/2 hours. I did go out on my own terms and I don't have the need to go back and run this race again.''
Kanaan will be on Larson's timing stand during the race and cannot replace him in the car once the race begins.