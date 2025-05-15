Tony Kanaan gets back on track at Indianapolis, perhaps for the final time in storied career

''I had to do a few things these with people that were my friends,'' he continued. ''It's not about that. We run a company now. It's also my reputation and how I want this team to be perceived to be successful. If people are not able to separate the friendship to the professional, then too bad. I think it's just a choice that I made. I think I'm a fair person. I think I try to run the team as fair as I can. If you're lacking, I will tell you. Or if you're doing good, I'll tell you. I will never forget, Zak told me one day, ‘You don't need a title. If 10 people walk in the room, they should be able to pick who the boss is.'''