Full moon, supermoon, blue moon — Monday night’s sky will have all three types rolled into one.
Tonight’s moon will simultaneously be full, super and blue
The rarity occurs when the cycles for each type of moon align on the calendar.
The rare spectacle happens when the moon is full, and different cycles of blue and super moons align on the calendar, Astronomists’ varying definitions for each type of moon also play a role in bringing the combination about.
But for skywatchers, the bottom line is they are in for a treat as a big and bright moon will grace the night sky on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Most months have one full moon. Since the 1940s, the term “Blue Moon” has been used when a second full moon occurs in the same month. The moon doesn’t actually turn blue.
Not as widely known, the term also applies when there is a third full moon within the same season. While Monday’s full moon is the only one in August, it is the third this summer, qualifying it as a blue moon, according to NASA.
A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth and the moon is full. The term was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle to describe the moon’s close approach to Earth.
Supermoons “are the biggest and brightest full Moons of the year,” NASA said.
The moon takes about 27 days to orbit around the Earth, and comes within about 226,000 miles of Earth at its closest point, and about 251,000 miles at its furthest point, NASA says. During a supermoon, the moon can appear about 14% bigger and up to 30% brighter than normal, the agency said.
To see the spectacle, just look up, NASA said. The moon will peak at 1:26 p.m. Monday Central Time NASA said, but the moon will appear full through early Wednesday morning.
Three more supermoons are coming this year, with the full moons in September and October tying for coming closest to Earth, NASA said.
In addition, the full and supermoon in October will feature a partial lunar eclipse, NASA said.
13-year term for man who stole marijuana, ran from South St. Paul home and fatally shot his pursuer
With credit for time served, Andrew Michael Fisher is expected to serve the first 7¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.