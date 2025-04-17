Tonic Sol-fa to sign off after a long, long run

Tonic Sol-fa’s Shaun Johnson likes to compare his Minnesota a cappella group to megastars like the Rolling Stones and Metallica. Excuse me, what?
“When I read biographies of these giants, so many of the things they went through, we did on a microcosm level,” Johnson said. “At one point, the Stones recorded in a castle in France because of tax reasons, and Metallica was going to a counselor. All of these things happened to us.”
Yes, group therapy, record label bankruptcy, tax issues, legal problems, personnel changes, embezzlement, just to name a few challenges.
Now, after 30 years, Tonic Sol-fa is calling it quits. The End of an Era Tour visits Burnsville’s Ames Center on Friday and Saturday.
“We kind of stopped touring at the end of 2022,” Johnson said. “At that point, everyone was doing a lot of different things and we needed a break.”
But they also needed closure, a chance to say goodbye to fans in places they’ve been visiting for years in the Upper Midwest.
On the End of an Era Tour, fans likely will get to hear Tonic Sol-fa’s most requested tunes, the originals “Oklahoma Wind” and “Chances” as well as an interpretation of “Cecilia,” the Simon & Garfunkel tune. And a Christmas favorite because Tonic Sol-fa was a regular on the holiday circuit. (There might be a farewell holiday jaunt at some point, Johnson says, called the Wrap It Up Tour.)
Tonic Sol-fa began as an a cappella quintet at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn.