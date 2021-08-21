The second round of advance child tax credit payments hit millions of bank accounts last weekend. But what should you do if you didn't get your money?

Or what can you do if you've been waiting more than a month and didn't even get the first payment for July?

It's tricky because, well, so much depends on a wide range of quite specific, individual factors. Many times, there are not one-size-fits-all answers.

And you're not going to be able to get a quick response by calling the Internal Revenue Service, which has notorious delays on its phone lines at 800-829-1040.

Keep in mind that the IRS also is still dealing with a backlog of tax refunds for 2020 returns, an adjustment that applies to early filers who were unemployed in 2020 and other issues, as well as the child tax credit.

Here's a look at possible options and things to know about the advance child tax credit payments:

How do I trace a missing child tax credit? The IRS has a timeline for when you can even begin to track missing payments.

If you've been waiting since July 15 for a payment, you might be able to put a trace on it now. You do have to wait a bit if you're anxious about an August payment, which just began rolling out by direct deposit on Aug. 13.

For example, the IRS says you cannot trace the money until you've waited five days since the deposit date and the bank says it hasn't received the payment, or four weeks since the payment was mailed by check to a standard address, and six weeks since the payment was mailed, and you have a forwarding address on file with the local post office.

Is the IRS sending out some July payments now? Yes, so you might want to read up on this one before trying to track missing money.

The IRS noted on Aug. 13 that some families could be getting their first advance payments in August, if they did not get a July payment.

Many families don't need to do anything to get this money. The IRS is basing monthly payments on the most recently processed tax return, either the 2019 federal return or the 2020 return.

The IRS said that the August payments reflect information on tax returns that had been processed by Aug. 2, including people who don't typically file a return but during 2020 successfully registered for Economic Impact Payments using the IRS Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov.

Susan Tompor is the personal finance columnist for the Detroit Free Press.