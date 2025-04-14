Tommy Helms, a Reds second baseman who later managed in Pete Rose's place in 1988-89, dies at 83

When Helms earned a roster spot to start 1966, the Reds had him replace Pete Rose at second base and had Rose move to third. Rose couldn't get comfortable at third, so Helms moved to the hot corner after just 20 games and became the NL's second-leading fielding third baseman. He also had one of his best offensive years. He batted .284, and his nine homers and 72 runs were career highs.