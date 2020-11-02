Republican Rep. Tom Emmer is expected to win a fourth term in the conservative Sixth Congressional District on Tuesday over DFL political newcomer and one-time Mrs. Minnesota Tawnja Zahradka.

Emmer, a former state legislator from Delano and 2010 candidate for governor, has represented the district since 2014, when former GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann retired. He has handily defeated DFL challengers in the last three elections.

The central Minnesota congressional district, which covers the St. Cloud area and northwestern exurban cities, hasn’t elected a Democrat in two decades.

Zahradka is a former broadcaster who got into politics after experiencing workplace discrimination in 2017. She attended an Emmer town hall in St. Cloud last year and said he was dismissive of dissenting viewpoints. On the campaign trail, she’s been critical of his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and against renewing the Violence Against Women Act.

Emmer is emphasizing his work in Congress on mental health support, transportation upgrades and rural infrastructure improvements.

As chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Emmer’s is also leading the GOP’s effort to win back a House majority. Success on election night would bolster his influence on Capitol Hill, but some political handicappers say House Republicans are likely drop further into the minority.

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Emmer has been criticized by Democrats over the NRCC’s messaging, including attacks against a New Jersey Democratic congressman that resulted in death threats from QAnon supporters.