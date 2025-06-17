Wires

Tom Cruise is finally getting an Oscar, with fellow honorary winners Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas

Tom Cruise is finally getting an Oscar, with fellow honorary winners Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 6:02PM

LOS ANGELES — Tom Cruise is finally getting an Oscar, with fellow honorary winners Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

UK Parliament votes to decriminalize abortion over concerns about prosecutions of some women in England and Wales

UK Parliament votes to decriminalize abortion over concerns about prosecutions of some women in England and Wales.

Wires

Tom Cruise is finally getting an Oscar, with fellow honorary winners Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas

Wires

Toy company challenges President Donald Trump's tariffs before the Supreme Court in a long shot bid for a quick decision