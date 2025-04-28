Tom Brown, who had clinching interception for Packers in 1966 NFL title game, dies at age 84

Tom Brown, the two-sport star whose interception sealed the 1966 NFL title game for Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 84.
Both the Packers and Brown's alma mater the University of Maryland announced his death on Monday. The Packers said he died last Wednesday.
Brown played six seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by the Packers in 1963. He joined Green Bay the following year after playing one season of Major League Baseball with the Washington Senators.
Brown was part of Green Bay's three straight NFL title-winning teams from 1965-67 under Lombardi, starting in the secondary and playing a key role on one of the most important plays during that dynasty.
With the Packers protecting a 34-27 lead in the final minute of the 1966 NFL title game, Dallas drove down to the 2-yard line with a chance to tie the game. But on fourth down, Don Meredith's desperation pass was intercepted by Brown in the back of the end zone to seal the win. The Packers went on to win the first Super Bowl two weeks later against Kansas City.
Brown also had an interception in the 1967 playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers then won the NFL title the following week in the Ice Bowl against Dallas and another Super Bowl against the Oakland Raiders.
Green Bay also won the NFL title with Brown starting in the secondary in 1965 — the year before the first Super Bowl.
Brown was traded to Washington from Green Bay in 1969 after Lombardi had been hired there and played just one game that season in his final year in the NFL.