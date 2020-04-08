It's been widely reported that tensions marked the final few years of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick partnership and led to the quarterback's recent defection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sources close to Brady providing most of the recent tidbits.

On Monday, though, Brady's own words provided further evidence that he was unhappy with his former coach in New England.

It was what Brady did not write in a lengthy essay published by the Players' Tribune that seemed telling. Specifically, over 2,633 words delving into his thinking behind leaving the place where he won six Super Bowls, Brady only mentions in an offhand, less-than-complimentary way the coach who helped him reach those unprecedented heights.

Elsewhere, he asserts he is very much looking forward to feeling appreciated and respected by the Buccaneers, leaving readers to guess how the Patriots treated him.

The mention of Belichick arrives in a paragraph in which Brady writes, "When the Patriots drafted me back in 2000, I was 22. I remember I was sitting in my parents' house in San Mateo, California, growing less and less confident that the phone would ring. But late in the draft it did.

"By the way, in the sixth round it's not like Coach Belichick himself was on the other end of the line — I think it was his assistant, Berj Najarian."

Of course, Belichick would hardly have been the first coach to have delegated some of the legwork of the draft's later rounds to assistants.

Nevertheless, when Brady writes that "it's the relationships I made in New England that I'll miss the most," he somehow neglects to name-check the single figure with whom he is inextricably linked.

"Of course, it starts with the entire New England Patriots organization, and team owner Robert Kraft and the entire Kraft family," Brady says in his essay.

"It extends to countless other individuals who played such a valuable role in my 20 years as a Patriot. Teammates and coaches, past and present. Old friends, new friends, the neighbors we went trick-or-treating with every year. But mostly, I'll miss the fans."

In the Players' Tribune, though, Brady writes that to keep "maximizing what I do," he had to move on.

"Now I want to see what more I can do," the 42-year-old writes. "I want to see how great I can be.

"I want to hear other people say, 'Go, man. Now that's what we've been missing. That's what we need!' "