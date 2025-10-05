Tolkkinen: Minnesota’s Constitution allows $1-an-hour labor for inmates. Should it?

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - It sounds like a great deal.
And, in many ways, it is.
Douglas County and Grant County need more affordable housing. So why not hire nonviolent state prison inmates to build it?
In the only program of its kind remaining in Minnesota, inmates get to be out in the fresh air, develop marketable skills and contribute to society by providing housing at a level that commercial builders often won’t touch.
After working four 10-hour days a week on construction, they get three passes to leave jail on weekends; Two passes are supervised and restricted to a few activities like attending church or Narcotics Anonymous. The third is unsupervised, when they have four hours to visit family, go fishing or take in a movie. They must apply to be in the program, which only accepts about five prisoners, and only those convicted of nonviolent crimes.
But they earn 1970s wages. In a state where the minimum wage is $11.13 an hour, state inmates earn just $1 to $1.50 an hour, the going wage for incarcerated labor. And much of what they earn is taken to pay off their court fees.
It’s a rate that prisoner advocates say is tantamount to slavery, which, they say, is actually permitted in Article 1, Section 2 of the Minnesota Constitution. That section states that slavery or involuntary servitude are banned except as punishment for a crime.
To put it more bluntly: Minnesota’s Constitution specifically allows slavery or forced labor when it comes to inmates, a relic of the days when offenders would be sentenced to hard labor, before we as a society came to understand that the complexity of crime wouldn’t be solved by forcing inmates to bust apart rock with a sledgehammer.