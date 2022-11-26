NASSAU, Bahamas — Sage Tolbert had 25 points in San Jose State's 80-67 victory over Oakland on Saturday.
Tolbert also added seven rebounds for the Spartans (5-2). Trey Anderson shot 6 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Robert Vaihola finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.
The Golden Grizzlies (2-5) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Oakland also got 14 points from Trey Townsend.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
