Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days

Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days.

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 6:56AM

TOKYO — Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

