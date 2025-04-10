TOKYO — Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days.
Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days
Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days.
The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 6:56AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days
Tokyo's Nikkei share index soars 9.1% and Taiwan's gains 9.3% as markets jump after Trump delays new tariffs by 90 days.