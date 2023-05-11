DULUTH — A 47-year-old Tofte, Minn., woman died from injuries she suffered after a rock crashed through her windshield May 5, as she drove south on Hwy 61 in Two Harbors.

The Two Harbors Police Department said the rock hit the hood of Kay Spielman's truck about 2 p.m. before it went through the windshield and struck her, near the Burlington Bay Campground.

A group of citizens had attempted to open her vehicle to help before emergency response arrived, police said. She was brought to a hospital in Duluth, where she later died.

Police continue to investigate but said the incident was isolated, and don't believe the softball-sized rock was thrown at Spielman's truck.

During a press conference Tuesday, Two Harbors Police Chief Rick Hogenson called the efforts of the citizens who tried to assist, "a real and true showing of other people trying to help others in need."