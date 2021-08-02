BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — An arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that killed a toddler and injured five others, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
According to the patrol, an SUV hit a barrier on a bridge, flipped over some fencing and landed on Interstate 94 below in Brooklyn Center about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which didn't involve any other vehicles. The 25-year-old Minneapolis man driving the SUV was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.
The crash killed a 1-year-old boy and injured the driver and four other passengers, including three children. Their injuries are apparently not life threatening, the patrol said.
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends
Gabe Imondi, a 74-year-old landlord from Rhode Island, had come to court hoping to get his apartment back. He was tired of waiting for federal rental assistance and wondered aloud "what they're doing with that money?"
Local
Twin Cities will be larger, older, more diverse in 2050
Met Council's latest population forecast predicts slow-down in growth, but surging diversity.
Local
Man killed in after-hours fight in N. Minneapolis recalled as respectful, generous
No arrests had been announced in the case as of last week, police said.
Local
Mack Motzko, 20, remembered for 'unwavering kindness'
ST. CLOUD – Mack Motzko was many things to many people.The 20-year-old — who lost his life in a car crash a little more…
Health
State's vaccine numbers rise slightly amid delta variant risks
An uptick in weekly COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota has state health officials hopeful that people are heeding warnings about the latest variant-fueled wave.