DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 2-year-old has died and three others have been injured in a house fire in western Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday about the fire northeast of Detroit Lakes.

The first deputy on the scene found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Children in the basement heard smoke alarms, saw flames on the main floor and alerted family members who escaped the fire, according to authorities.

KFGO reports after learning the 2-year-old was missing, the father and an older brother went back into the house but couldn't find the boy. The child was later found deceased.

The father was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for smoke inhalation. The mother and a 5-year-old girl were airlifted to Minneapolis for smoke inhalation and burns.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with an investigation.