MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee daycare center, police said.
The toddler was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on Thursday afternoon shortly after being found in the vehicle, Memphis police said in a tweet.
The daycare, Education is the Key Children's Center, has capacity to care for up to 111 children, news outlets reported.
Further details, including the child's name, were not immediately released.
News outlets report temperatures Thursday reached 91 degrees in Memphis.
