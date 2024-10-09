Today in History: October 9, Barack Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize

Today's Birthdays: Musician Nona Hendryx is 80. Musician Jackson Browne is 76. Actor Robert Wuhl is 73. TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 72. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 71. Actor Scott Bakula is 70. Actor-TV host John O'Hurley is 70. Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 66. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 64. Film director Guillermo del Toro is 60. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 58. Singer P.J. Harvey is 55. Film director Steve McQueen (''12 Years a Slave'') is 55. Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 54. Musician Sean Lennon is 49. Actor Brandon Routh is 45. Author-TV presenter Marie Kondo is 40. Comedian Melissa Villasenor is 37. Actor Tyler James Williams is 32. NFL tight end George Kittle is 31. Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: ''American Idol'') is 31. Model Bella Hadid is 28. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 27. Tennis player Ben Shelton is 22.