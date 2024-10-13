Today in History: October 13, Chilean miners rescued after 69 days underground

Today's Birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 86. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 83. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 82. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 77. Model Beverly Johnson is 72. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 66. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 65. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 63. Actor T'Keyah Crystal Keymah (tuh-KEE'-ah KRYS'-tal kee-MAH') is 62. Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 62. Actor Matt Walsh is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman is 57. Actor Kate Walsh is 56. Actor Tisha Campbell is 56. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 55. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 53. Olympic gold medal swimmer and TV personality Summer Sanders is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is 47. Singer Ashanti is 44. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 42. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 35. Former first daughter Tiffany Trump is 31. ''Stranger Things'' actor Caleb McLaughlin is 23.