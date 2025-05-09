Today in History: May 9, FDA approves first birth control pill

Today is Friday, May 9, the 129th day of 2025. There are 236 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 9, 1960, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved Enovid for use as the first oral contraceptive pill.
Also on this date:
In 1754, the famous political cartoon ''Join or Die'' was first published by Benjamin Franklin in the Pennsylvania Gazette newspaper.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.
In 1951, the U.S. conducted its first thermonuclear experiment as part of Operation Greenhouse by detonating a 225-kiloton device (nicknamed ''George'') on Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.
In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee opened public hearings on whether to recommend the impeachment of President Richard Nixon. (The committee ultimately adopted three articles of impeachment against the president, who resigned before the full House took up any of them.)