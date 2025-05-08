Today in History: May 8, Allies celebrate Nazi surrender in World War II

Today is Thursday, May 8, the 128th day of 2025. There are 237 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 8, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced in a radio address that Nazi Germany's forces had surrendered, stating that ''the flags of freedom fly all over Europe'' on V-E (Victory in Europe) Day.
Also on this date:
In 1541, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto reached the Mississippi River, the first recorded European to do so.
In 1846, U.S. forces led by Gen. Zachary Taylor defeated Mexican forces near modern-day Brownsville, Texas, in the first major battle of the Mexican-American War.
In 1886, the first serving of Coca-Cola, which contained cocaine, was sold at a pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia. (The drink became fully cocaine-free in 1929.)
In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement and the Oglala Lakota tribe, who had occupied the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks, surrendered to federal authorities.