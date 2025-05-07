Today in History: May 7, RMS Lusitania torpedoed, sunk by German submarine

Today is Wednesday, May 7, the 127th day of 2025. There are 238 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 7, 1915, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner RMS Lusitania off the southern coast of Ireland, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans, out of the nearly 2,000 on board.
Also on this date:
In 1945, Nazi Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims, France, ending its role in World War II.
In 1954, the 55-day Battle of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam ended with Vietnamese insurgents overrunning French forces; it would be the last major battle of the First Indochina War.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the ''Vietnam era.'' In Ho Chi Minh City — formerly Saigon — the Viet Cong celebrated its takeover.
In 1977, Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories.