Today in History: May 6, the Hindenburg crashes in flames in New Jersey

Today is Tuesday, May 6, the 126th day of 2025. There are 239 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 6, 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey; 35 of the 97 people on board and one crew member on the ground were killed.
Also on this date:
In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese laborers from immigrating to the U.S. for 10 years. (The act would remain in effect until 1943.)
In 1889, the Eiffel Tower opened to the public as part of the Paris World's Fair.
In 1935, the Works Progress Administration was established under an executive order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1954, medical student Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, finishing in 3:59.4.