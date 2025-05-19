Today in History: May 29, Hillary and Norgay first to summit Mount Everest

Today's Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Richie Guerin is 93. Actor Anthony Geary is 78. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 75. Musician-composer Danny Elfman is 72. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, is 71. Singer La Toya Jackson is 69. Actor Ted Levine is 68. Actor Annette Bening is 67. Actor Rupert Everett is 66. Musician Melissa Etheridge is 64. Musician Noel Gallagher is 58. Actor Laverne Cox is 53. Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 50. Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is 41. Actor Riley Keough is 36.