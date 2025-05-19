Today in History: May 28, Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

Today is Wednesday, May 28, the 148th day of 2025. There are 217 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 28, 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act, which forced nearly 50,000 Native Americans to relocate to designated territories west of the Mississippi River.
Also on this date:
In 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, made up of free Black men, left Boston to fight for the Union in the Civil War.
In 1892, the Sierra Club was founded in San Francisco by naturalist John Muir.
In 1918, American troops fought their first major battle during World War I as they launched an offensive against the German-held French village of Cantigny; the Americans succeeded in capturing the village.
In 1959, the U.S. Army launched Able, a rhesus monkey, and Baker, a squirrel monkey, aboard a Jupiter missile for a suborbital flight which both primates survived.