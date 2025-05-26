Today in History: May 26, the World War II Dunkirk evacuation begins

Today is Monday, May 26, the 146th day of 2025. There are 219 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.
Today in history:
On May 26, 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of more than 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Immigration Act of 1924, which barred immigration from Asia and restricted the total number of immigrants from other parts of the world to 165,000 annually.
In 1927, the Ford Model T officially ended production as Henry Ford and his son Edsel drove the 15 millionth Model T off the Ford assembly line in Highland Park, Michigan.
In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.