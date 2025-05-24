Today in History: May 24, the Uvalde school shooting

Today is Saturday, May 24, the 144th day of 2025. There are 221 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, a former student at the school, was also killed. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. elementary school since the 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
Also on this date:
In 1844, Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message ''What hath God wrought'' from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America's first telegraph line.
In 1883, New York's Brooklyn Bridge, at the time the world's longest suspension bridge, opened to traffic.
In 1935, the first Major League Baseball game to be played at night took place at Cincinnati's Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1.
In 1937, in a pair of rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Social Security Act of 1935.